OxygenOS 11 is Now Available for OnePlus 8 Series (Improved UI, Gamespace and New Features)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

What better way to start the day other than with a major operating system update for your smartphone? With that said, OnePlus has published the latest OxygeonOS 11 update for OnePlus 8 Series. The update is based on Google’s Android 11 and it introduces a slew of features that OnePlus 8 Series fans are going to love. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes.

OxygenOS 11 is Now Available for Download

The new update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement for OnePlus 8 Series fans to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update can be manually triggered from the Settings – Updates panel.

What’s New?

Changelog

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.



Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.



Ambient Displsy Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display) Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)



Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)



Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.



Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

