Pac-Man World Re-Pac: Check Out the Official Graphics Comparison Trailer

The first Pac-Man game was launched over four decades ago. Nobody would have believed that the game would give birth to such an enormous legacy as it did. Based on a somewhat simple concept of collecting dots through a maze as you run away from ghosts, Pac-Man has rapidly conquered the hearts of many.

Later on, we’ve seen numerous versions of Pac-Man across a multitude of consoles. One of them is the Pac-Man World, released for the first PlayStation console back in 1999. Bandai Namco is now working alongside Now Production to revive that game through a remake version, and it shall be called Pac-Man World Re-Pac.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on August 26

We have less than three weeks to wait for the arrival of the Pac-Man World Re-Pac remastered game.

Surely everybody is asking themselves what the remastered game brings new compared to the original one. There’s a new trailer available that aims to solve the conundrum:

The first aspect that catches our attention is related to the graphics. There’s obviously a huge difference regarding the visuals, as the remastered version is hugely improved in this area. There are no more of those pixelated graphics, although some would say that they represent the charm itself of the game. The gameplay in the remastered version also looks smoother, but we’ll get the complete taste of it once the new Pac-Man game comes out!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be available on plenty of platforms, so there’s no need to worry that you won’t get to play it. You’re qualified as long as you own a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch console, as well as a PC that’s capable enough. However, our guess is that most PC’s out there will have the right hardware components in order to run Pac-Man World Re-Pac.