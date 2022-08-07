OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Check Out the New Phone of OnePlus

Who said that OnePlus is done releasing new phones in 2022? After the OnePlus 10T model was unveiled, it’s now time to see what the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is made of. The latter is now listed on Aliexpress for purchase, according to Gizmochina, the publication that also tells us the specs of the device.

The move is an indication that OnePlus might have released the Nord N20 SE model without any prior announcements. We can’t really say that OnePlus Nord N20 SE is an entry-level phone, although it’s the cheapest one from the Chinese brand (it will cost around $199). It still has some remarkable features that we’ll be covering here.

A 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord N20 SE carries a 5,000 mAh battery, which is surely an impressive feature. Such batteries should easily allow you to use the phone for a full day after a single charge and under moderate to heavy usage. The phone is also capable of 33W fast charging.

Phone manufacturers seem to have understood very well that everybody wants powerful cameras on smartphones nowadays, and it’s nice to see that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE also follows suit. The gadget sports a dual camera setup of 50MP on the rear. As for the front camera, it’s only capable of 8MP.

You just can’t possibly have a decent camera on the rear if there’s not a decent display mounted on the phone as well, right? OnePlus seems to know that lesson very well, as it also implemented an IPS LCD display that measures 6.5-inch. The resolution is pretty weak, it’s true (only 720 x 1612 pixels), but we’re still talking about a somewhat cheap phone.

These are pretty much all the basics regarding the OnePlus Nord 20SE phone, and we are surely curious to find out if you would purchase the device.