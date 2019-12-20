Phoenix Browser 4.0.2.2170 Update – New and Improved Browsing Experience

Finding a good mobile browser can be a challenging task at times. After all, there are tens of mobile browsers to pick from and it’s difficult to determine which one is the best. However, today we are going to make things decision simpler for you by presenting Phoenix Browser. This is a powerful app for Android smartphones that offers a plethora of useful features such as private browsing, data saving, video downloading and many more others.

Phoenix Browser is used by millions of people on a daily basis and one of the reasons behind that is that Phoenix Browser’s performances are constantly being improved via software updates. The developers who are in charge of Phoenix Browser are always looking for new ways to optimize the software of the mobile browser and with that said, it should come as no surprise that a new update has just arrived.

Phoenix Browser 4.0.2.2170 Update

The latest update for Phoenix Browser sports the 4.0.2.2170 version number and it comes with a bunch of improvements and new features that fans are going to love. This is why we are advising everyone who uses Phoenix Browser to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can access the update as soon as possible.

Full Patch Notes

Now that we have presented the new update, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes to see all the “goodies” that the update brings.

*New design and quick browsing experience.

*Download engine upgraded, download speed increased a lot.

*Video downloader has been enhanced, videos can be easily downloaded from Facebook, Instagram and other sites.

*Updated ad blocking rules to block more ads.

*Easily saving WhatsApp status and manage WhatsApp file.

*Optimizing file manager, added support for more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

*More powerful video player and music player.