SHAREit 5.8.29 Update – Get the Latest User-Interface Improvements

Are you searching for a powerful app that can make file sharing easy and accessible? SHAREit is always the best option. The reason why we are saying that is because the app is equipped with a plethora of useful features that make it possible for users to share any type of files they want with their friends and family members. The app is 200 times faster than Bluetooth and it also functions as a video player, music player and source for GIFs and wallpapers. To make things even better, SHAREit is updated on a regular basis with improvements.

SHAREit 5.8.29 Update

As previously noted, SHAREit benefits from a constant stream of software updates that introduce improvements. A brand-new update that sports the 5.8.29 has just been released via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to check out all the improvements that it has to offer.

What’s New?

The new update for SHAREit is categorized as a high-priority release and this is thanks to the fact that it introduces major improvements for the sender and receiver pages. As a result, SHAREit’s user-interface is much easier to use. We also want to highlight that the update comes with improvements to the playback experience. Therefore, we are advising all SHAREit fans to get the update ASAP.

Top Features

Here are the top features that helped make SHAREit one of the world’s most downloaded apps on Android and iOS:

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share