Super Mario Run 3.0.22 Update – Major Gameplay Improvements and Bug Fixes

Super Mario Run is one of the most popular games available mobile and if you enjoy playing it, we have some amazing news to share with you. Nintendo has released a brand-new update for the mobile game and today we will check out everything there is to know about it.

Super Mario Run 3.0.22 Update

The new update sports the 3.0.22 version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update is to have access to Wi-Fi and a compatible smartphone.

What’s New?

Super Mario Run fans should be pleased to find out that the new 3.0.22 update comes with a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks. These tweaks are taking the performance and stability of the mobile game to the next level. Therefore, playing Super Mario Run will be more fun than ever.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Super Mario Run offers:

■World Tour

Run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches!

Travel through plains, caverns, ghost houses, airships, castles, and more.

Clear the 24 exciting courses to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, waiting in his castle at the end. There are many ways to enjoy the courses, such as collecting the 3 different types of colored coins or by competing for the highest score against your friends. You can try courses 1-1 to 1-4 for free.

After rescuing Princess Peach, a nine-course special world, World Star, will appear.

■Remix 10

Some of the shortest Super Mario Run courses you’ll ever play!

This mode is Super Mario Run in bite-sized bursts! You’ll play through 10 short courses one after the other, with the courses changing each time you play. Daisy is lost somewhere in Remix 10, so try to clear as many courses as you can to find her!

■Toad Rally

Show off Mario’s stylish moves, compete against your friends, and challenge people from all over the world.

In this challenge mode, the competition differs each time you play.

Compete against the stylish moves of other players for the highest score as you gather coins and get cheered on by a crowd of Toads. Fill the gauge with stylish moves to enter Coin Rush Mode to get more coins. If you win the rally, the cheering Toads will come live in your kingdom, and your kingdom will grow.

■Kingdom Builder

Gather coins and Toads to build your very own kingdom.

Combine different buildings and decorations to create your own unique kingdom. There are over 100 kinds of items in Kingdom Builder mode. If you get more Toads in Toad Rally, the number of buildings and decorations available will increase. With the help of the friendly Toads you can gradually build up your kingdom.