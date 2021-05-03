Phoenix Browser 7.2.4.2986 Update – Access All the Latest Enhancements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you enjoy using Phoenix Browser to surf the web from your smartphone? If that is the case, you need to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi today. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that changes the mobile browser’s version number to 7.2.4.2986 is rolling out right now. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at all the improvements that the update brings.

Phoenix Browser 7.2.4.2986 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Phoenix Browser’s latest update is that it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that if you have access to Wi-Fi, the update will pop up automatically. If that doesn’t happen, it can be manually triggered by accessing the app on the Google Play Store and tapping on “Updates”.

What’s New?

Phoenix Browser fans should be pleased to know that the new update aims to improve the overall performances of the mobile browser. The way that the update does that is by introducing various stability and performance enhancements. This is why all Phoenix Browser fans are advised to get the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Here are the best features that Phoenix Browser offers to Android devices:

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.

★No Image Mode

No Image Mode disables image and video loading to save data on a poor network connection.