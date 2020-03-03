Pixel 4 Quarterly “Feature Drop” Update Introduces 169 Emojis, Scheduled Dark Mode and More

Google is now rolling out the March security update to Pixel 4 and it comes with a big surprise. The Android parent is introducing “Feature Drop” which is a new update scheme for Pixel smartphones. The reason why Google is doing this is because it wants to focus all its updates in quarterly mini-updates.

Now, Google is releasing the first mini-updates and it comes with a scheduled dark mode option and faster access to services such as Google Pay. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the latest update for Pixel 4.

Pixel 4 – New Update

Even though Pixel 4 is running on Android 10, the new update introduces the much-anticipated Unicode Emoji 13.0. This feature is going to ship worldwide to all Android-powered smartphones later this year. Nonetheless, Pixel 4 will be able to access 23 new gender-neutral emojis such as an astronaut, judge, firefighter for example.

Not just that, but the Unicode Emoji update is also adding the skin tone combinations for couples. Google said that there are a total of 169 emojis in the new update.

Scheduled Dark Mode

Another innovative feature that Pixel 4 fans are getting to access months ahead of everyone else is the option to schedule the dark mode. This is great news for Pixel 4 fans because the Android smartphone has a rather small battery and using the dark mode to lower the brightness will help extend its power.

Faster Access to Google Pay

The last thing that we want to mention about Pixel 4’s new update is the fact that it introduces a new navigation shortcut that makes it much easier and faster for users to access Google Pay. The button to access this feature will now be available by pressing and holding the power button.