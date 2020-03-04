Telegram X 0.22.5.1303 Beta Update – New Features and Major Software Improvements

Telegram is a highly popular chatting app that has made its name in the Android community for providing users with a high level of security. To make things even better, there is also a special version of the app called Telegram X. This app is based on TDLib and therefore, it provides faster speed, slicker animations and access to experimental features. If you are a fan of Telegram X, then we have some great news to share with you. Telegram X has just received a new update that changes its version number to 0.22.5.1303 beta.

Telegram X 0.22.5.1303 Beta Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Telegram X sports the 0.22.5.1303 beta version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and the only thing that Telegram X fans need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

In addition, the update is exclusive to Telegram X fans who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, the developers who are in charge of Telegram X are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program.

What’s New?

The new update for Telegram X focuses on improving the overall performances of the app. With that said, let’s check out the full patch notes.

– Polls 2.0: Multiple Answer, Visible Votes, Quizzes

– Channel Discussions

– Chats Archive

– Precise control over who sees your phone number

– Add people to contact list without phone number

– Edit messages and send new ones on the fly

– Seamless web login

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app offers, as listed on the official Google Play Store description.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 200 million active users in four years.

FAST: Telegram X is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram X cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram X, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram X is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram X has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram X is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram X is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.