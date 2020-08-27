PlayStation 5 2TB Leak Shows Insane Price Tag

Neither Sony nor Microsoft wants to be the first to announce the pricing of their next-generation consoles. Unfortunately for Sony, it can’t keep the price of PlayStation 5 (PS5) hidden anymore. The reason why we are saying that is because the 2TB version of PS5 was listed on a German website. The website is called Otto.de and it is one of the biggest online retailers in Germany.

PlayStation 5 2TB Version – Price Leak

According to the listing, the 2TB version of PS5 will be priced at $1,150. This is quite expensive when considering the price of the current-gen consoles. However, this should come as no surprise since PS5 will be equipped with some of the best hardware parts available on the market, alongside a whopping internal storage space of 2TB.

On the bright side of things, the pricing seems to be a placeholder. Multiple insider leaks are actually saying that PS5 will be priced at $499. This makes the next-generation console more affordable. In addition, there will be a cheaper version of PS5 that ships without a Blu-Ray drive and costs around $400-$450.

Next-Generation Performances

Even though PS5 will be equipped with the best technologies from AMD alongside Ray-Tracing, we think it’s safe to say that $1,150 is just too expensive. This is surely a placeholder price because if PS5 is indeed priced at more than $1,000, lots of PlayStation fans are going to be driven away and switch to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Official Price Reveal Event

As previously mentioned, the two tech giants don’t want to reveal the official pricing of PS5 or Xbox Series X. They are both waiting for each other to make the first move because they want the price of the competition to be significantly lower. Let’s hope that Sony decides to finally announce the official price of PS5 during the upcoming months.