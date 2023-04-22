Xbox Series X Gamers Can’t Share Screenshots and Videos to a Popular Platform Anymore

It surely doesn’t mean that you have a screw loose if you like to share your gaming progress with others on social media. Posting your gaming videos or pics online is one of the ways you can make a lot of friends who are interested in the same games as you.

Quitting videos and pics sharing on social media cold turkey can surely cause a serious amount of depression for a hardcore gamer. But the bad news is that one of the most popular social networks out there won’t have such posts anymore, which means that users will simply have to find alternatives!

No more gaming posts on Twitter for Xbox users

If you have an Xbox Series X console that you use to play your favorite games, you need to know that Twitter has removed the ability to post your gaming screenshots and videos on the platform.

Surprisingly enough, the decision belongs to Microsoft, not Twitter. So all those Elon Musk haters will have to abstain from criticizing the guy, at least now.

Here’s what Microsoft has to say on the subject:

“We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS.”

We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS. — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

It seems that Xbox gamers haven’t wasted any time and discovered pretty rapidly that they no longer have the possibility to share their gaming progress and achievements with others.

Luckily, there are so many alternatives out there when it comes to posting gaming pics and videos on Twitter. You can simply post them on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Discord, and many more.

Which platform do you prefer when it comes to sharing your gaming achievements and progress with others? Feel free to tell us in a post below!