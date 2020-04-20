Pokemon Rumble Rush 1.5.3 Update – Improved Gameplay Experience

If you love the amazing world of Pokemon, then you are going to have a blast playing Pokemon Rumble Rush. The game gives players the chance to explore a new world in the Pokemon universe that is packed with uncharted islands. What’s great about Pokemon Rumble Rush is the fact that it lets players pick their favorite pocket monsters to join them in their adventures and battles.

We have some amazing news to share with Pokemon Rumble Rush fans today! The developers who are in charge of the mobile game have published a brand-new update that focuses on improving the overall gameplay experience. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the “goodies” that the update introduces.

Pokemon Rumble Rush 1.5.3 Update

Right from the start, we want to advise all Pokemon Rumble Rush fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The reason behind this is that the new update is rolling out via the Pokemon Company’s official OTA (over the air) channels.

Improved Gameplay Experience

The update is changing Pokemon Rumble Rush’s version number to 1.5.3 and as previously noted, it aims to improve the overall gameplay experience. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to anyone to find out that the update introduces a bunch of bug fixes.

These bug fixes are taking the stability and performances of Pokemon Rumble Rush to the next level. Not only that, but the bug fixes are also making sure that the mobile game doesn’t lag or randomly shut down in the middle of a fight.

The APK Alternative

We also want to highlight the fact that there is a faster way to access the latest update for Pokemon Rumble Rush. The update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this type of update can be manually downloaded and installed.

The tricky part about installing APK releases is that they are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Pokemon Rumble Rush’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile game has to offer.

• Enjoy fast-paced gameplay on the go

It’s easy to control your Pokémon with one hand. Clear stages by controlling your Pokémon as it moves forward. If you see enemy Pokémon, you can attack by just tapping the screen. Tap to engage in exciting gameplay action!

• The islands and seas explored during your adventures change every two weeks

You may find unfamiliar and stronger Pokémon on new islands. So, journey through various islands and seas and collect more and more Pokémon!

• Upgrade Pokémon of your choice

You’ll sometimes receive ore when you clear a stage. Refine ore to get power gears that you can use to make your Pokémon stronger. You may even be able to refine ore into a summon gear that calls forth a Pokémon to use a powerful move. Use power gears and summon gears to help your favorite Pokémon do well!

• Test your strength using the Pokémon you’ve collected

Occasionally, you can earn rewards by working your way through the Super Boss Rush. You’ll need many different types of strong Pokémon to win each Super Boss Rush. Harness the power of the Pokémon you’ve collected from various islands and seas to defeat the powerful Super Bosses.

• Devices compatible with Pokémon Rumble Rush

Pokémon Rumble Rush is compatible with the following environments:

Android 4.4 or higher, Snapdragon 410 or higher

Please be aware though that Pokémon Rumble Rush may not function on some devices.