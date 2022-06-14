Quest 2 Users Get Horizon Home, What Does This Mean For The Future Of Virtual Reality?

For Quest 2 users, Horizon Home, Meta’s interactive virtual reality environment, will soon be available. Quest 2’s next upgrade, Horizon Home, will include Horizon Home, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on June 10, 2022. It’s basically a virtual hangout for those who don’t have time to meet face-to-face. Learn more about Horizon Home by continuing to read this article.

In a video, Mark Zuckerberg introduces Horizon Home.

It is shown in a video featuring Alex Honnold, a well-known free-climbing celebrity, introducing the new function to Zuckerberg. As their avatars, Zuckerberg and Honnold appear in the video to have a dialogue in the Horizon Home virtual reality setup. Using the Quest 2 headset and hand controllers, people may be seen in the actual world, as well as in the Horizon Home, where they can see 360-degree footage of Alex Honnold scaling a straight cliff.

Horizon Home users will first have to choose from pre-existing virtual environments, although this may change in the future if users are given the option of creating their own. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg passionately believes in technology, and Meta is attempting to develop in the virtual reality sphere with this new function.

What is Horizon Home?

At the Facebook Connect Event in October, Meta revealed the Horizon Home, a communal virtual reality space. The Horizon Home social VR, developed by Mark Zuckerberg and his team at Facebook, employs an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset to amuse people who are already logged into Facebook. Those who join the Oculus space will be able to welcome their friends into a virtual house where they will all be greeted by an avatar of their choosing as part of the Horizon Home experience.

In addition, the Horizon will let you to view films and play games with your pals while in the virtual reality realm. If that wasn’t enough, the Horizon Home will enable you to communicate with your pals across all platforms and devices using the Messenger calling function in the VR that will be released later this year, according to Venture Beat. Users will be able to invite their Facebook pals to hang out and even take virtual reality tours once this is enabled.