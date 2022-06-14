Ark: Survival Evolved Is Available For Free For A Limited Amount Of Time

Ark: Survival Evolved will be available for free on Steam for a short period prior to the release of Ark 2, thanks to a special promotion. Anxieties over Ark 2’s forthcoming release are running high after the spectacular cinematic teaser was shown off by Xbox and Bethesda at the 2022 Summer Game Festival. Although visually stunning, the teaser indicated that the release date of Ark 2 has been postponed until 2023.

Download the game for free

Ark: Survival Evolved is now available for free download and play on PC due to a limited-time deal on Steam. The free game, which is available until June 19, has come in a timely manner after the publication of the latest Ark 2 trailer, and people who are intrigued about the series may now learn more before the game’s release. While Ark: Survival Evolved fans were disappointed by the postponement until 2023, it is hoped that a fresh influx of players in Ark: Survival Evolved would motivate those who previously enjoyed the game to return.

🚨Calling all dino tamers, builders, and explorers 🚨 Head to Steam where ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-permanently-own for all aspiring Survivors by claiming the game before 10 am PDT on June 19!https://t.co/FeOBrQNIiz pic.twitter.com/p6yGwFGqPg — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) June 12, 2022

Ark: Survival Evolved has received a lot of new material and effort from Studio Wildcard throughout the years. Many of Ark’s flaws have been fixed during the course of the game’s existence, but there are still some that the game has become known for.

Ark: Survival Evolved, developed by Studio Wildcard, is an action-adventure survival game set in a hostile extraterrestrial environment invaded by dinosaurs and other ancient foes. Once at the top, players must go it alone or form tribes to acquire resources and start a new life by hunting for food and weapons. A comprehensive Tribe system in Ark enables players to run their own multiplayer settlements and take on other tribes and more powerful end-game monsters. Ark: Survival Evolved’s species may be tamed if players have mastered the land’s rules and grown stronger.

There will be various new features and systems in Ark 2, including Soulslike melee fighting and a new storyline starring Vin Diesel as Santiago in the game’s sequel.