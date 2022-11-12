Rainbow Six Siege is Getting a New Map – Behold the Trailer for the Nighthaven Labs Map

Rainbow Six Siege is Getting a New Map – Behold the Trailer...

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege offers players the chance to master the art of destruction and gadgetry. They have a new strong reason to hop into Ubisoft’s online tactical shooter, as there’s a new map getting ready for Operation Solar Raid. It’s called Nighthaven Labs, and it stands out for having many breakable walls and access points.

Nighthaven Labs is an ideal map for flanking. It brings an off-coast location for the players to prove their skills of maneuvering their favorite characters and taking down their opponents.

November 21 is a big day

Fans of Rainbow Six Siege will get to admire a full reveal of the new map in a bit more than a week: on November 21.

Ubisoft briefly presents the new map in a trailer released yesterday, November 11. The trailer has already gathered roughly a thousand likes, and you can see below why:

Here’s how the game’s Steam page describes the virtual world:

“Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”

Rainbow Six Siege is available to play via PC and the usual consoles (Xbox and PlayStation).

If you want to run the game on a laptop/desktop PC, we must say that the system requirements are pretty affordable. It’s recommended to have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/GTX 760/GTX 960 or AMD Radeon HD 7970/R9 280x/R9 380/Fury X for the graphics card, a chipset such as an Intel Core i5-2500K of 3.3 GHz, an AMD FX-8120 of 3.1 GHz, or something better, as well as 8GB of RAM.