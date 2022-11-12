Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Starts Receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 Stable Update

Samsung phones are once again getting a lot of attention, as the South Korean tech giant decided to push the One UI 5.0 update to some models. The S21 and Note 20 series are among those that will get the update in a stable form in the upcoming weeks.

GSMArena reveals that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is getting the new One UI 5.0 stable update that’s also based on Android 13. The stable One UI 5.0 update will have the firmware version A336BXXU4BVJG.

The October security patch is also included

Those who were hoping to also get the November security patch along with the new One UI 5.0 update will be a bit disappointed. Galaxy A33 models will only get the security patch for October. But hey, it’s still better than nothing, right?

The new update is currently rolling out in Europe, which means that it will probably take a few weeks until everybody can get their hands on it.

Samsung released its Galaxy A33 device back in April, and it represents a quite powerful phone that can also be purchased at a relatively low price. You have to spend around $260 for the smartphone. A few of its highlights are represented by a quad camera setup that has the 48MP main snapper, the Exynos 1280 chipset, and more.

Those who own a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and are willing to get their hands on the new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update will have to wait patiently for the update to arrive and make sure they have at least 2GB of free storage space available.

If patience is not among your virtues and you are the proud owner of a Galaxy A33 device from Samsung, you also have the option to manually check for the update by yourself. You can do so by heading over to the Settings menu and then accessing the ‘Software update’ option.