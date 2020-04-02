Razer Launches New Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel’s 10th Gen i7 CPUs

Blade 15 is the latest gaming laptop from Razer and it ships with a brand-new design and powerful hardware specs that can run all the latest games. As we can from the featured picture, Razer has finally found a solution to fix the awkward keyboard layout and replaced it with a new layout that is more appropriate for gaming. With that said, let’s check out everything there is to know about the new gaming laptop.

Razer Blade 15 – Under the Hood

The Base Model

Right from the start, we want to mention that there will be two models of Blade 15. The base model is priced at $1,600 and it ships with Intel’s 10th Gen i7-10875H octa-core CPU that features a base speed of 2.3GHz and a turbo speed of 5.1Ghz.

When it comes to graphics, the base model is equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics processing unit. To make things even better, Razer is making it possible to upgrade to the powerful RTX 2080 Super Max-Q.

The Cheaper Model

Even though the second Blade 15 model is cheaper, this doesn’t mean that it will not deliver amazing performances, quite the opposite. This version of Blade 15 houses a six-core 10th Gen Intel i7-10750H processor with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz and a turbo boost clock speed of 5GHz.

Moreover, this model is bundled with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processing unit that can be upgraded up to Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip.

RAM and Storage Space

The last thing that we want to mention about Blade 15 is the fact that both configurations ship with M.2 2280 PCIe SSDs (256GB on the base model, 512GB on the advanced model, by default) and 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz. This is quite impressive!