LINE: Free Calls & Messages 10.5.1 Update Removes Important Feature!

LINE: Free Calls & Messages is one of the best apps that people can install on their smartphones and there is no doubt about that! The reason why we are saying that is because this app aims to take communication to the next level and the way that it is doing that is by providing users with access to a plethora of features.

Another amazing thing about LINE: Free Calls & Messages is the fact that the app is updated with improvements on a regular basis. The latest update available for the chatting app sports the 10.5.1 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages 10.5.1 Update

The first thing that we want to note about the new update is the fact that all LINE: Free Calls & Messages fans are eligible to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

The tricky part about installing APK releases is the fact that this format is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their smartphone’s Settings panel.

What’s New?

This might come as a surprise to some LINE: Free Calls & Messages fans, but the new update doesn’t introduce any new features and instead, it removes one. Removing features is unusual for chatting apps, but the developers who are in charge of the app have a good reason to do it.

The feature that is being removed is the ability to create new accounts via Facebook login. The reason why the developers are putting an end to this feature is that they want to avoid having to deal with spam accounts that are not verified.

Best Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest LINE: Free Calls & Messages update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the best features that the app offers.

★ Intimate conversations or large round tables can happen anywhere with group video calls

Chat with up to 200 friends in your group simultaneously! Enjoy face to face video chats with friends as well!

★ Use polls to quickly see what your friends think

From where to meet to what to eat, avoid lengthy discussions and make decisions easily by creating a poll.

LINE’s main features

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.

★ Stay informed with LINE official accounts

Connect directly with your favorite celebrities and companies by friending their official accounts.

★ Get connected to new apps

LINE provides a gateway to entertainment and lifestyle apps that will keep you entertained and bring new convenience to your life.

★ Make international calls with LINE Out

Place international calls to mobile phones and landlines at low rates. You can even call friends who aren’t on LINE.

Plus, enjoy free calls after watching ads with LINE Out Free.