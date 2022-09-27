Redo of Healer: When is the Series Coming Back?

Living a second life is far from representing an original idea, but things in Redo of Healer get very wild pretty fast. A healing magician is the star of the show, as he can use the powers he got from a past life to redo everything.

Since Redo of Healer ended its first season last year in March, the fans had been craving for a continuation. Our bet is that it’s only a matter of time before Season 2 starts, and we are free to start speculating about the storyline.

No compelling info about Season 2 available yet

There’s no word coming from reliable sources about Redo of Healer getting another season. But we can surely expect that, given the anime’s success so far, a continuation is in the works. However, it will likely take a few years until Season 2 comes out if it will indeed happen. And we’ll probably have to wait a few months for the best case scenario in order to receive a trailer.

Feel free to learn more about the storyline of Redo of Healer via IMDb:

“”Healing magicians cannot fight alone”. Keyaru, who was bound by this common knowledge, was exploited again and again by others. One day, he noticed what lay beyond healing magic and was convinced that a healing magician was the strongest class. However, by the time he realized that potential, he was deprived of everything. Thus, he used healing magic on the world itself to go back four years – deciding to redo everything. “

Redo of Healer is also known as Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi, and the first episode started last year in January.

