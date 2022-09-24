Lenovo Introduces the New ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 Laptop That’s Worth Over $2,000

Lenovo introduces a new powerhouse of a laptop based on the AMD Ryzen 5 / 7 mobile processor, and it’s known as the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3. The gadget comes with two versions of the chipset, which means that you’ll get the chance to choose the one you want if you can afford the prices.

The laptop also comes equipped with advanced AMD graphics, a lot of ports, 16 gigs of RAM, collaboration tools based on AI, and so on.

Starting price: $2,359

The price of the new Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 starts at $2,359, and by taking a closer look at the specs, we can conclude that the laptop deserves its money!

Here’s an important statement from Lenovo:

“As creatives take inspiration from their environment, they deserve a device that supports them wherever they are. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series Mobile Processors, with heaps of seamlessly fast memory and storage, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 AMD laptop delivers that essential top-tier on-the-go performance and responsiveness.”

Thanks to Kaila Woodard, the NA Notebook Product Manager, we can learn a lot more about what the laptop has in store for its future users:

The 165Hz refresh rate of the display can assure a fantastic experience whether you need the laptop for work or for entertainment purposes. We can surely realistically expect the gadget to do well in video games as well.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 laptop also weighs under two kilograms, which means that you’ll feel very comfortable moving it around pretty much anywhere you want. There’s also a 20-millimeter profile.

The AMD Ryzen 5 processor in the ThinkBook laptop features the following specs: 6C / 12T, 3.3 / 4.5GHz, 3MB L2 / 16MB L3. On the other hand, if you’ll buy the AMD Ryzen 7 version, the processor will feature these aspects: 8C / 16T, 3.2 / 4.7GHz, 4MB L2 / 16MB L3.