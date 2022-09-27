‘Tower of God’ Season 2 is Coming to Crunchyroll – Watch Trailer

The ‘Tower of God’ TV series has gathered millions of viewers across various parts of the world, meaning that the release of a second season was imminent. The first season was launched in 2020, and the main plot revolves around the legendary Tower of God, as the title itself revealed. The one who gets to climb the tower can have any wish fulfilled.

The fans can already get their ducks in a row for Season 2 of ‘Tower of God’! The information is official, not just speculation, which means great news for anybody who loves the series!

You would get to watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll, which means that there’s no use beating around the bush, and prepare for the series if you enjoyed watching the first season!

Just in case you’re still not convinced, here’s what SIU stated, the author of the series, as Anime Geek quotes:

“It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I’ll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I’m so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can’t wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!”

The first episode of ‘Tower of God’ came out on April 1, 2020, and it was named ‘Ball.’ The final episode, on the other hand, launched on June 24 of the same year, and it had the title ‘Tower of God.’ Thus, the first season of the series had a total of 13 episodes.

Season 2 of the TV series will be streaming across various parts of the world via Crunchyroll: Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and Oceania.

Are you prepared for what’s about to come in ‘Tower of God’ Season 2?