Redout 2 Now Offers the Winter Pack DLC

In Redout 2, players experience the ultimate rush as they speed through a futuristic racing universe paying homage to classic arcade games. With an expansive single-player campaign and intense multiplayer competition, racers can push their limits and reach speeds once thought impossible. The sequel to the widely praised Redout, this game is a must-play for anyone seeking an adrenaline-fueled racing adventure.

The new Winter Pack DLC is available NOW in Redout 2, and it brings even more exciting action than before! Keep reading to find out more about what’s new!

What’s new in the Winter Pack DLC of Redout 2

Saber Interactive and 34BigThings present the Redout 2 Winter Pack DLC, a new addition to the already thrilling racing game. This DLC is now available on several gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release in the near future. So gear up and get ready to experience even more high-speed racing action.

Thanks to chit-hot, we can now find out what’s new in the new DLC. The Redout 2 Winter Pack DLC invites racers to the extreme temperatures of Mercury, where they’ll speed through glacial plains and lava-stricken canyons. The new Terror Rupes environment features four exciting, reversible tracks, and players can race on them in multiplayer lobbies, with the host being the only one who needs to own the DLC. This pack also brings 28 new career events, 29 bonus items, and fresh music by Dance With the Dead. Season Pass owners can enjoy it for free, or it can be purchased for a modest fee.

Redout 2 also has a free update with a Training Mode, allowing players to practice their skills on any course. The patch is available on multiple platforms, with a Nintendo Switch release coming soon. So buckle up and get ready for high-speed racing action!