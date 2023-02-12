The iPhone 15 And 15 Plus Could Continue To Use The Same 60Hz Display

The iPhone 15 And 15 Plus Could Continue To Use The Same...

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are two of the most recognizable high-end devices, yet they still don’t have quick screens. A source claims that Apple will only include a 120 Hz refresh rate in the iPhone 15 Pro models, meaning that the basic variants of the iPhone 15 in 2023 will also be left out in the cold.

Although mid-range Android handsets have had 90 Hz to 120 Hz displays for years, Apple has always priced them more than they should be for the iPhone. And if a leaker’s story is accurate, Apple may once again cheat the majority of its customers out of iPhones.

TheGalox, a Twitter user and serial leaker, has claimed that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have OLED displays capable of 60 frames per second. This means that the higher refresh rate of 120 Hz and the always-on display provided by this kind of display will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 | 15+ seem to be iPhone 14 Pro's with 60hz displays and no telephoto camera The rest (on paper) is identical pic.twitter.com/AGDNnX9Oen — Anthony (@TheGalox_) February 9, 2023

Although he did not clarify whether or not the diagonal size of the screens on the normal iPhones would be changing, it seems likely that Apple will continue to offer two distinct sizes: 6.1 inches for the smaller model and 6.7 inches for the larger plus model.

Hopefully, Apple won’t completely ruin its reputation among its loyal customer base. In addition to incremental hardware improvements, the insider also discussed several redeeming features coming to the iPhone 15 (Plus). Aside from the telephoto lens and screen refresh rate, both phones are expected to share all of the other characteristics of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro (review).

It’s worth noting that the A16 Bionic chipset, which debuted in 2017’s iPhone 14 Pro, is expected to make its way to the regular iPhones this year (Max). By extension, if we extrapolate Apple’s track record, we find that all of these things are not unexpected. The arrival of cutting-edge features like a USB-C connector or a primary sensor with 48 megapixels is also possible.