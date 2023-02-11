The Afon Blood Glucose Sensor, A Non-invasive Glucose Monitor, Is Expected To Hit The Market Sometime In The Near Future

The estimated release date of the Afon Blood Glucose Sensor, a non-invasive glucose monitor, will be welcome news for the millions of diabetics who now endure painful finger-sticking procedures. The Afon Blood Glucose Sensor may be used in conjunction with a wearable device to provide constant monitoring of blood sugar levels.

Using a generated picture of the sensor with some modified wearables and linked cellphones, Afon has once again teased its non-invasive glucose monitor in a recent Twitter update. The millions of individuals who manage their diabetes by pricking their fingers with lancets up to ten times a day causes painful scarring and inflammation of the skin. The Afon Blood Glucose Sensor, as an alternative, has the potential to be quick, easy, and painless.

Realistically we will be looking to have the device on the market in early 2024. — Afon Technology LTD (@AfonLtd) February 9, 2023

As an added bonus, a company official promises a 2024 release date in the same post, making the anticipated release of the Afon Blood Glucose Sensor all the more imminent. There seems to be some stiff rivalry in the race to produce the first universally authorized entirely non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM), but it is crucial for any firm participating in this sort of research to make sure their device is both safe and accurate, since it may one day deliver crucial data to millions of users. There were hints that the Afon gadget would appear in late 2022, but it will be better to wait until early 2024 to begin the scheduled testing.

The development of a commercial version of the Afon Blood Glucose Sensor, a non-invasive glucose monitor, has attracted the interest of investors. The firm recently announced that it has received investment of €2.4 million (US$2.56 million) from the European Innovation Council. The continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sends data about a user’s blood sugar levels to a smartphone or wristwatch using high-frequency microwaves. The Afon Blood Glucose Sensor is completely non-invasive since it does not need the use of a needle. No word yet on how much the CGM will cost, but expect to learn a lot more about it in the next year.