Resident Evil 4 Remake: The Infamous “You Pervert!” Easter Egg Gets a Twist

Resident Evil 4 is a groundbreaking survival horror game that has captivated fans since its initial release in 2005. Known for its immersive storyline, intense gameplay, and memorable characters, the game has left a lasting impression on the gaming community. As fans eagerly await the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom has been teasing the audience with exciting details. One such detail is the return of the infamous “You Pervert!” Ashley Easter egg, albeit with a twist.

The Original Easter Egg

In the original Resident Evil 4, players controlled Leon S. Kennedy, a special agent tasked with rescuing Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter, from a mysterious European cult. Throughout the game, players had to escort and protect Ashley as they unraveled the sinister plot behind her kidnapping.

The infamous Easter egg occurred when players, controlling Leon, tried to catch an inappropriate glimpse of Ashley while she climbed a ladder. If the player attempted to look up her skirt, Ashley would quickly cover herself and exclaim, “You pervert!” This cheeky Easter egg became well-known among fans, adding a touch of humor to the intense survival horror experience.

The Easter Egg in the Remake

As Resident Evil 4 undergoes a modern remake, fans have been curious about how Capcom would handle this controversial Easter egg. The developers have assured fans that the Easter egg will make a return, but with a twist. Instead of using the same line, the new version will feature an alternate reaction from Ashley. This change aims to preserve the lighthearted nature of the original Easter egg while addressing modern sensibilities.

The Impact on the Remake

Capcom’s decision to include a modified version of the “You Pervert!” Easter egg demonstrates their commitment to balancing nostalgia with contemporary gaming standards. By acknowledging the original Easter egg and adapting it, Capcom is showcasing their dedication to preserving the essence of Resident Evil 4 while delivering a fresh experience for both new and returning players.

The return of the modified “You Pervert!” Easter egg is just one of the many exciting features fans can expect from the Resident Evil 4 Remake. As Capcom continues to reveal more details about the game, players eagerly await the opportunity to dive back into the world of survival horror, experiencing the classic story with updated graphics, gameplay mechanics, and a fresh take on familiar moments.