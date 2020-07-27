Telegram 6.3.0 Update – Improved File Sharing Features and Revamped Music Player

Telegram holds the title for being among the top 10 most downloaded and used apps in the world. There is a good reason for that. Telegram provides users with the safest mobile chatting experience available on Android. Therefore, you can keep in touch with your friends and family members without ever having to worry that a third-party can intercept your messages. To make things even better, Telegram is also updated on a weekly basis with improvements.

With that in mind, no one should be surprised to find out that a brand-new update has been made available for Telegram. The new update is rolling out via Telegram’s official over the air channels and it is aiming to take the chatting performances of the app to the next level. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the update.

Telegram 6.3.0 Update

The latest update for Telegram sports the 6.3.0 version number and we are advising everyone who enjoys using the app to download it as soon as possible. The great thing about the new update is that it is rolling out via over the air channels and thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that Telegram receives focus on introducing bug fixes, this is not the case for the latest 6.3.0 release and instead, the update introduces a bundle of useful features that are enhancing the chatting app’s overall performances and user experience. Check out the patch notes below:

Share unlimited files of any type, now up to 2 GB each.

Set a Profile Video instead of a static picture.

Tap ‘Set as Main’ to change back to a previous profile photo or video.

Get greeting sticker suggestions and see the distance to chat partner in People Nearby.

Crop and rotate videos in the media editor.

Enjoy a fully revamped music player.

View the complete list of changes logs in-app or on our blog.

The Best Telegram Features

Here are Telegram’s best features as listed on the official Google Play Store page:

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 400 million active users.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOCX, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

PRIVATE: We take your privacy seriously and will never give third parties access to your data.