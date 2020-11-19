Samsung Galaxy Fold Z3, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ May Include Support for the S Pen

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The expectations for Samsung’s next-generation smartphones are through the roof and there is no doubt about that. The South Korean based tech giant is expected to take over the smartphone industry in 2021 with the following devices: Galaxy Fold Z3, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the premium Galaxy S21+. The reason why we are talking about Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphones today is that because according to a new report, Samsung is considering bundling the devices with support for the S Pen.

Next-Gen Smartphones Will Support S Pen

Even though Samsung has yet to announce the highlight specs of Galaxy Fold Z3, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+, we do know that they will all sport massive displays. After all, this has always been the case for Samsung’s flagship smartphones. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that Samsung wants to introduce support for the S Pen. This feature is going to make it much easier for users to access their favorite features and all the options featured in the user-interface.

The S Pen Will Not Be Included in the Box

On the downside of things, multiple insider sources are reporting that Samsung is not indenting to include the S Pen inside the box for Galaxy Fold Z3, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+. This means that fans who want to buy the next-generation flagship smartphones will be required to purchase the stylus separately.

To make things even worse, the next-generation flagship smartphone will not support housing for the S Pen. This may not seem like such a big deal, but it’s actually quite important. Since there is no housing for the S Pen, this means that users will have to basically carry the stylus in their pocket. This makes it super easy to use the stylus and no one wants that to happen, especially since the S Pen is priced at $39.99.