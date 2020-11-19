SHAREit 5.7.99 Update Redesigns the Sender and Receiver Pages

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to file-sharing apps, SHAREit is one of the best ones that both Android and iOS users can access. If you love using SHAREit to transfer files with your friends and family members, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is now available for download and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Let’s jump right into it.

SHAREit 5.7.99 Update

The new update for SHAREit is available to download on Android and it’s rolling out via OTA (over the air channels). Therefore, the only requirement to access the brand-new 5.7.99 update for SHAREit is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update can be manually triggered by accessing the app on Google Play Store and tapping on “Update”.

What’s New?

We are advising all SHAREit fans to get the update as soon as possible. The reason behind this is that the new update comes with a handful of software improvements that enhance the overall file-transferring speed. That’s not all, the developers of SHAREit are using the new update as an opportunity to optimize the sender and receiver pages of the app.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about SHAREit, let’s go ahead and check out the top features that it has to offer.

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share