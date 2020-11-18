Phoenix Browser 6.1.0.2745 Update – New Cleaner Widget, Faster Download Speeds and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A powerful mobile browser is the most essential app that you can install on a smartphone. The reason behind this is that the default browsers on smartphones are not always the fastest or the most effective. Here is where Phoenix Browser comes in and provides an alternative. Phoenix Browser is an all-around great app to have on any smartphone because it provides users with access to all the tools that they need to surf the web and find information.

Today we are talking about Phoenix Browser because the mobile browser has received a major update. The sports the 6.1.0.2745 version number and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Let’s go check out everything there is to know about the improvements and bug fixes that the update introduces.

Phoenix Browser 6.1.0.2745 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Phoenix Browser sports the 6.1.0.2745 version number and it can be downloaded via OTA channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and enough free internal storage space.

What’s New?

The new update for Phoenix Browser is a high-priority release that all users should download as soon as possible. The reason behind this is that the update comes with a bundle of new features that improve the overall download speed of the browser and improve the UI (user interface). Let’s take a look at the full patch notes.

File cleaner can be added as a phone widget, make it easier for you to clean up.

More powerful file cleaner, saving more phone space.

Faster download speed and download progress can be checked easily.

New UI and experience for short videos.

Feeds images can be consumed continuously.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Phoenix Browser’s latest update for Android-powered smartphones, let’s check out the top features that it has to offer.

★Fast Browsing and Downloads: Access websites, download multiple files (videos, audio, documents, and more) at the speed of light. Download online videos easily from lots of websites: Facebook、Instagram and etc.

★Smart Video Downloader and Video Player: Automatically detects videos from any website for you to download in one click. Optimized video player for the best watching experience.

★WhatsApp Status Saver plugin: Save your friend’s WhatsApp status easily and safely.

★Powerful File Manager

Easily WhatsApp status saving and powerful file manager. Support more than 50 file formats, such as word, excel, ppt, pdf, etc.

★Ad Block: Block annoying adverts and popups, save time, and increase loading speed.

★Data Saver: Stream movies, download files, browse more with less data on any website.

Features:

★Super Downloader

Phoenix Browser can automatically detect downloadable videos with the smart detection function while you browse the web, which allows you to download and save online videos from almost every website. You can also download through BitTorrent and Magnet. With a download icon on the website, Phoenix Browser will inform the user whether there are online videos that the user can download or not

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups, and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation, and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo, and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using a multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.