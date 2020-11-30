Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5 are Now Available in Special Colors

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Samsung loves to surprise its fans with new smartphones every month and for the last day of November, the South Korean based tech giant has something special. Samsung has announced that the powerful Galaxy Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5 are now available to purchase in brand-new colors. The special versions of Galaxy Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5 are available only in the US and they ship in “limited quantities” according to Samsung.

Galaxy Note 20 5G and Z Flip 5 Get New Color Models

As we can see in the picture featured above, Galaxy Note 20 5G is now available to purchase in an all-red variant that also ships with a red stylus. On the other hand, we have the foldable Z Flip 5 which can be purchased in copper and grey. Both smartphones look spectacular and since they are limited editions, we can be sure that Samsung fans will purchase them as soon as possible.

Galaxy Note 20 5G – Specs Overview

Since we are talking about Galaxy Note 20 5G and its amazing design, let’s go ahead and check out what are the key highlight specs that the smartphone has to offer. Considering that Galaxy Note 20 5G holds the title of being Samsung’s flagship device in 2020, it should come as no surprise to find out that the tech giant has equipped it with some of the best hardware parts available on the market.

Galaxy Note 20 5G impresses us with a massive 6.7-inch display that uses Super AMOLED Plus and HDR10+ to deliver an impressive pixel resolution of 1080 x 2400 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. To make things even better, the smartphone uses Always-On display technology and the screen is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection.

We also want to mention that Galaxy Note 20 5G is fueled by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 865 processor that clocks at 2.73GHz. This is an octa-core CPU and the performances that it delivers are truly outstanding.