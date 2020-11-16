Microsoft Edge 45.10.4.5088 Update Makes it Easier to Browse the Web

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

What makes Microsoft Edge stand out from all the other mobile browsers available for Android is the fact that Edge is an ever-improving app. This thanks to the fact that Microsoft is providing the mobile browser with full-fledged developer support. Edge is updated on a constant basis with improvements and in fact, a brand-new release is now available for download.

Microsoft Edge 45.10.4.5088 Update

The latest update for Edge sports the 45.10.4.5088 version number and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and use an Android-powered smartphone.

Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of an Android Package Kit. However, we want to mention that this type of release can only be installed by sideloading them on devices that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

We are advising all fans of Microsoft’s mobile browser for Android to get the update as soon as possible. The reason behind this is that the update introduces a bundle of software improvements that are taking Edge’s performances to the next level. That’s not all. The update also comes with a new feature called Collections. As the feature’s name implies, it makes it easier for users to collect and organizes content as they browse the web.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the mobile browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that Edge has to offer on Android.

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, Collections, and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited

Collect and organize on the go

• Collections make it easier than ever to collect and organize the content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

• New! Keep your search history private with a built-in InPrivate search with Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.

Microsoft Rewards

• Earn rewards while you search with Bing and find shopping deals online and in nearby stores.*

New!

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.