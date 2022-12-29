Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Have a New Telephoto Sensor

While Samsung is launching the new Galaxy S23 series in just about a month, how about trying to look even deeper into the future, all the way to the Galaxy S24 lineup? The best phone of the series will most probably be the Ultra model, just in the good old Samsung tradition.

According to a reliable source known for leaking information about technology (@Ice Universe), the Galaxy S24 Ultra will no longer use the telephoto sensor found in previous models and will instead “adopt a new solution.” It is not specified which telephoto sensor this change refers to.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2022

Looking forward to the same source, the main camera on the S24 Ultra may either be the same as the one on the S23 Ultra or only slightly changed. It has also been suggested that the S23 Ultra may retain the same zooming hardware as the S22 Ultra, but the image quality may improve due to advancements in color science and artificial intelligence algorithms.

Only time will tell for sure what we can expect from the Galaxy S24 series, and it’s sure worth waiting!