Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Compatible Signal Bands are Revealed by FCC Report

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event being less than two weeks away, it shouldn’t come as no surprise that the internet is buzzing with leaks about the company’s upcoming smartphones. Galaxy Z Flip is the smartphone that is getting all the attention and now, we have a brand-new one to share with you. Galaxy Z Flip was spotted in an FCC report.

This is great news because it means that the foldable smartphone is ready to launch since it has passed the FCC certification but not just that. The FCC report is also showing us the compatible signal bands.

Galaxy Z Flip Compatible Signal Bands

The FCC report is revealing that Galaxy Z Flip includes support for all US carriers (including CDMA legacy). You can check out the full list below.

Hardware Specs

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that important information about Galaxy Z Flip gets leaked on the web. The smartphone’s full hardware specs have also been leaked. With that said, Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor. This is one of the most powerful processors available for smartphones in 2020 and it shows us that Galaxy Z Flip has what it takes to be called a flagship device.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 855+ processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. Even though this has yet to be confirmed, we can be sure that Galaxy Z Flip will also support microSD cards. The reason behind this is that Samsung always equips its next-gen smartphones with microSD support. Some of them up to 1TB.

We also want to mention that Galaxy Z Flip will ship with dual 12MP cameras that are located next to the external display that measures in at 1.06-inches and uses Super AMOLED technology.