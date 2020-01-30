Opera 47.0.2254.146126 Beta Update – Now Available with Performance Improvements

If you enjoy using Opera as your mobile browser but you don’t like the fact that the app takes up quite a lot of internal storage space, then you might want to give Opera Mini a try. This is a lightweight version of the mobile browser and what makes it stand out is the fact that it weighs in at only a couple MBs. To make things even better, Opera Mini benefits from full-fledged developer support and just like the original version of the app, it provides users with access to lots of useful apps.
Opera 47.0.2254.146126 Beta Update
As previously noted, Opera Mini benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that Opera Mini is updated on a regular basis and therefore, it should come as no surprise that a new beta update is available for download. The update is changing Opera Mini’s version number to 47.0.2254.146126 and it is rolling out via over the air channels.
On the downside of things, the only Opera Mini users who can download the new update are those who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, all Opera Mini fans who are using an Android-powered smartphone and are willing to provide the developers with feedback are welcomed into the beta program.
Stability and Performance Fixes
Some Opera Mini fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. The reason behind this is that the update aims to improve the overall software stability and performances of the app. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes and “under the hood” tweaks.
The Best Opera Mini Features
- Block ads for faster browsing:
Opera Mini’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs.
- Free, unlimited and built-in VPN:
Improve your privacy and security with our built-in and free VPN. Turn on Opera VPN in private mode and your IP address will be replaced with a virtual one to help you avoid unintended location and identification information sharing.
- Personalized news feed:
Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later. Catch up on AI-curated news specially tailored for your interests.
- Night mode:
Opera Mini’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.
- Manage passwords and autofill credit cards:
Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for online shopping.
- Private browsing:
Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between private and normal browsing in the tab gallery.
- Read comfortably on any screen:
The Opera Mini browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.
- Manage downloads easily:
The new download manager makes downloading files easier and faster than ever! You can easily sort and share each downloaded item, delete them from your phone or remove them from your list of downloads with a quick swipe to the right or left side. We even support background downloading when you have a download running but need to open another application!