Opera 47.0.2254.146126 Beta Update – Now Available with Performance Improvements

If you enjoy using Opera as your mobile browser but you don’t like the fact that the app takes up quite a lot of internal storage space, then you might want to give Opera Mini a try. This is a lightweight version of the mobile browser and what makes it stand out is the fact that it weighs in at only a couple MBs. To make things even better, Opera Mini benefits from full-fledged developer support and just like the original version of the app, it provides users with access to lots of useful apps.

Opera 47.0.2254.146126 Beta Update

As previously noted, Opera Mini benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that Opera Mini is updated on a regular basis and therefore, it should come as no surprise that a new beta update is available for download. The update is changing Opera Mini’s version number to 47.0.2254.146126 and it is rolling out via over the air channels.

On the downside of things, the only Opera Mini users who can download the new update are those who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, all Opera Mini fans who are using an Android-powered smartphone and are willing to provide the developers with feedback are welcomed into the beta program.

Stability and Performance Fixes

Some Opera Mini fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. The reason behind this is that the update aims to improve the overall software stability and performances of the app. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes and “under the hood” tweaks.

The Best Opera Mini Features