Samsung Has Introduced The First Dual-UHD Resolution Display

The Odyssey series of high-end gaming monitors from Samsung is consistently ranked among the finest in the business. Samsung’s goal for CES 2023 is to revolutionize the monitor market with its next-gen displays.

Two new Odyssey monitors, the Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9, were revealed today as part of Samsung’s Odyssey range for the event. Along with the new gaming displays, the business also announced the new ViewFinity S9 and the most recent model of Smart Monitor. The new capabilities of these displays will be discussed shortly; however, let’s first have a look at them.

In an effort to improve upon its predecessor, Samsung has released the all-new Odyssey Neo G9, which has the first dual UHD resolution (7680 x 2160) screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor’s massive 57-inch curved display utilizes quantum micro LED technology and is certified by VESA Display HDR 1000 to provide accurate color and contrast in any scene.

Its screen, like its forerunner’s, is matte coated to cut down on reflections and supports a maximum refresh rate of 240 hertz. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the first display to offer DisplayPort 2.1, which enables data transfers almost twice as fast as DisplayPort 1.4 and supports seamless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transport information without deformation.

Given all of the new features and improvements, Odyssey Neo G9 probably won’t come cheap. While we know that Samsung is working on it, we don’t know when or how much it will cost. More information regarding the Odyssey Neo G9 should become available in the following days during the convention.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, as its name implies, is an improved version of the G9 that has an OLED display with superior sharpness, allowing for deeper blacks and almost unlimited color contrast. This OLED TV boasts a 49-inch curved display with a quad-HD quality and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It employs quantum dot technology to provide excellent color contrast on every individual pixel.