The ‘UnderDungeon’ Retro RPG is Coming Soon

RedDeerGames is the publisher responsible for the forthcoming launch of UnderDungeon, a retro RPG/adventure game that looks like no other!

Kimuto is a brave and ambitious young hero, just starting out on his journey through the treacherous and mysterious UnderDungeon. On his very first day on the job, he finds himself thrown into a world of danger and excitement, where monstrous creatures roam the streets and threaten the peaceful citizens of Kutopia. In this strange and perilous land, some choose to fight back against the beastly invaders, forming valiant bands of heroes to hunt them down. Others seek safety in numbers, banding together to form tight-knit communities and defend themselves against the monstrous hordes. And then there are those who simply try to survive as best they can, enduring the chaos and hoping to come out on top.

UnderDungeon launches on January 13

In less than two weeks from now, UnderDungeon will launch for both Nintendo Switch and PC. The information is revealed in the gameplay trailer of the game.

