Samsung’s Expensive Prices for Galaxy S20 Series are Now Leaked

Samsung confirmed last week that its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on February 11. This is the most highly anticipated Samsung event of the year and the reason behind this is that the South Korean based tech giant is using the event as an opportunity to reveal its next-gen Galaxy Series.

Considering the fact that Galaxy S20 will be accompanied by 5G enabled models, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find that Samsung will equip the smartphone with a more expensive price tag than usual.

However, a brand-new leak is showing us that Samsung will make the upcoming smartphones significantly more expensive than last year’s models.

Expensive Prices for Galaxy S20 Series

Max Weinbach is a renowned leakster and he is making headlines on our website today because he managed to get his hands on information that reveals the pricing of Galaxy S20 Series. According to the recent leak, the price for Galaxy S20 5G will start at €900. The price goes up to €1,050-1,100 for the Galaxy S20+ 5G model. The premium Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is likely to be priced at €1,300 which converts to $1440.

From the looks of it, Samsung is adding around $100 extra to the price of every model. This is a significant increase but we don’t think that it will impact the success of the upcoming smartphones. After all, they all will be equipped with powerful hardware specs, innovative features, and 5G support.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Specs Rundown

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be the more expensive smartphone that Samsung launches in 2020 and according to numerous leaks, the device will ship with a 6.9-inches Dynamic AMOLED display. Furthermore, the smartphone will be fueled by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990 processor and by the Snapdragon 865 processor in the USA.