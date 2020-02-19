Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Continues to Support Cryptocurrencies

Samsung has recently unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone and one of the highlight features that the device has to offer is support for cryptocurrencies. Samsung is always looking to innovate the smartphone industry and now, the South Korean based tech giant is trying to provide more features for its fans who use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for example.

Crypto Support

Samsung that the most important thing about using cryptocurrencies is safety. This is why Samsung has equipped Galaxy S20 with a brand-new “secure processor dedicated to protecting your PIN, password, pattern and Blockchain Private Key”.

While this might not be a groundbreaking feature since Samsung first showed interest in cryptocurrencies back in March 2018 when it integrated a wallet device into Galaxy S10, we have to give props to Samsung for continuing to support this technology.

Let’s hope that Samsung sets an example for all other tech companies and inspires them to integrate electronic wallets for cryptocurrencies into their smartphones. This way, no one would have to rely on third-party software to use their digital money.

Galaxy S20 – Specs Overview

Galaxy S20 is expected to go on sale on March 6. This smartphone will hold the title of being Samsung’s flagship device in 2020 and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Samsung has equipped it with a 6.2-inches full-screen display that uses Dynamic AMOLED technology. Thanks to the innovative display technology, Galaxy S20 provides a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3200 and a pixel density of 563 ppi.

Furthermore, Galaxy S20 is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU. This is an octa-core processor and it clocks at a top speed of 2.73GHz. To make things even better, the Snapdragon 865 CPU is paired with an Adreno 650 graphics processing unit and 8GB of RAM.