WhatsApp 2.21.3.19 Update – Remove Sound when Sharing Videos

WhatsApp is the “de-facto” chatting app and this is all thanks to the high-level user privacy systems that it uses. All your conversations are end-to-end encrypted and therefore, you don’t have to worry about any third-party intercepting your chats or shared files. That’s not all. WhatsApp is also packed with a plethora of useful features that make it easier for users to communicate and keep in touch with their friends and family members.

WhatsApp 2.21.3.19 Update

The reason why WhatsApp is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 2.21.3.19 version number and it can be downloaded right now. This is an OTA (over the air) release and therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

The question that all WhatsApp fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the update comes with a bundle of improvements that are taking the app’s user experience to the next level. WhatsApp will run faster thanks to the “under the hood” software tweaks that the new 2.21.3.19 update introduces. To make things even better, the update also comes with the following feature:

You can now remove a sound when sharing videos. Tap the mute icon before hitting send.

Top Features

Here are the top features that WhatsApp offers on Android and iOS:

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!