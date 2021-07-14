Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes 0.24.786537 Update: New Characters, Ships, and Content

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise? If yes, you need to check out Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes on your smartphone. This is one of the best mobile games available on Android and it stands out with the extensive range of cool features that it offers. Players will be able to create their ultimate Star Wars team and engage in ship battles!

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes 0.24.786537 Update

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is making headlines on our website today because a brand-new update is available to download. EA is publishing the new update via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone and has access to Wi-Fi can get the update right away.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, check out the full patch notes below:

Unit Collection reorganization: characters, ships, and squads all in one convenient place

Recommended Squads: suggestions tailored to the challenge of events relevant to your level

Unit Synergies: Initial & advanced squad suggestions for each character to find the best synergies

Leader Ability Synergies: we highlight which characters receive benefits from the selected squad leader

Top Features

CREATE THE ULTIMATE TEAM

Rebel leaders? Empire stalwarts? It’s your choice as you construct elite light and dark side teams while collecting heroes and other characters from the Star Wars™ universe. Make key strategic moves and pick teammates with complementary abilities to go to war with unbeatable squads!

BECOME MASTER OF THE GALAXY

Defeat opponents and rise to the top as you dominate the galactic hologames in a far-off cantina. Upgrade your heroes’ abilities as you play for even more powerful attacks and bigger wins. Then fight other players in Squad Cantina Battles, PvP Squad Arena, and Squad Tournaments to achieve greatness.

PLAY WITH POWERFUL CHAMPIONS

Make smart, tactical decisions and equip your heroes with the ultimate gear to enhance their damage in galactic war. Unlock fun abilities to make your team unstoppable as you unleash commanding moves like Luke Skywalker’s Bullseye, Jedi Knight Anakin’s Reckless Assault, and others.

ENGAGE IN EPIC SHIP BATTLES

Collect iconic starships and massive Capital Ships to construct your war fleets. Attack all-new challenges, fight through space, and compete in the Fleet Arena to test your prowess. Gather unique upgrade materials for characters, available only as rewards for Ship battles. Each vessel also has its own crew, adding special powers to individual Ships. Recruit powerful characters to create the strongest armada!

RISE TO THE TOP IN GUILDS

Lead Raids with friends and fight against bosses like the Rancor and AAT Tank when you create a customizable Guild. Collaborate with your Guild in Territory Battles where members unleash their entire arsenal of characters and ships against a progressively evolving battlefield. Show your dominance when you face off against other Guilds to conquer territories and top global leaderboards in Territory War.