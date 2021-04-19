Signal Private Messenger 5.8.9 Beta Update – Improved Notifications

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With more than 40 million active users, Signal Private Messenger is one of the world’s most popular chatting apps. The “secret” behind Signal’s massive success is the fact that the app uses the best encryption systems available. Therefore, users never have to worry about their conversations or shared-files being intercepted by any third parties. Another great thing about using Signal Private Messenger is that you will receive access to a constant stream of updates.

Signal Private Messenger 5.8.9 Beta Update

Are you enlisted in the Signal beta program? If that is the case, we have some amazing news to share with you. A new update that sports the 5.8.9 beta is available to download. For those who are not enrolled in the beta program, they should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the program.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of Signal Private Messenger are always looking for new ways to improve the app’s performance. This is exactly what everyone can expect from the 5.8.9 beta update. Check out the full patch notes below:

“Give notifications in any conversation a rest (while you rest) with the new 8-hour mute setting. Or choose “Always” instead of one year, and say goodbye to the annual tradition of renewing a moment of silence.”

Top Features

• Say anything – State-of-the-art end-to-end encryption (powered by the open source Signal Protocol™) keeps your conversations secure. Privacy isn’t an optional mode — it’s just the way that Signal works. Every message, every call, every time.

• Go fast – Messages are delivered quickly and reliably, even on slow networks. Signal is optimized to operate in the most constrained environment possible.

• Feel free – Signal is a completely independent 501c3 nonprofit. Development is supported by users like you. No advertisements. No trackers. No kidding.

• Be yourself – You can use your existing phone number and address book to securely communicate with your friends.

• Speak up – Whether they live across town or across the ocean, Signal’s enhanced audio and video quality will make your friends and family feel closer.

• Whisper in the shadows – Switch to the dark theme if you refuse to see the light.

• Sound familiar – Choose custom alerts for each contact, or disable noises completely. Simon & Garfunkel wrote a hit song about it in 1964, and you can experience the sound of silence whenever you want by choosing “None” as your notification ringtone.

• Picture this – Use the built-in image editing features to sketch, crop, and flip your outgoing photos. There’s even a text tool so that you can add more words to the 1,000 that your picture is already worth.