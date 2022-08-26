SnapTube For Windows? Check Out These Alternatives!

Although SnapTube is not available for Windows, there are a number of other applications that do run on Windows and offer functionality that is comparable. You should use youtube-dl instead of anything else because it is not only free but also Open Source. If that doesn’t work for you, our community members have ranked more than one hundred alternatives to SnapTube, and a good number of them are compatible with Windows, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find something that does. Other intriguing alternatives for Windows include Youtube Video and Audio Downloader, FreeTube, Youtube-DLG, and 4k Video Downloader. SnapTube is a popular video downloader for Windows.

YTD

Downloading videos from websites such as Facebook, DailyMotion, Vimeo, and Yahoo Video, as well as many more, and converting them to various video formats is possible with YTD.

Airy

Airy is a YouTube video downloader, which means that it is an application that enables you to save your favorite videos from YouTube so that you can watch them whenever you want, regardless of whether or not you are connected to the Internet and regardless of whether or not the video is still hosted on the website.

FreeTube

FreeTube is a desktop YouTube player that is open source and was developed with the user’s privacy in mind. Use YouTube without the interruption of advertisements, and stop Google from following your browsing habits using cookies and JavaScript. Electron makes the software compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

4k Video Downloader

It is possible to download high-quality video, music, subtitles, channels, and playlists from YouTube using a program called 4k Video Downloader, which then saves the content on your personal computer. The use of this tool to download videos and playlists containing no more than 25 videos is completely free.

Free YouTube Download

With DVDVideoSoft’s Free YouTube Download, you can quickly download and convert videos from YouTube, with support for multiple streams and the ability to pause the process whenever you like.