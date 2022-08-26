The DualSense Edge: Everything You Need To Know About The Next Generation PlayStation Controller

When Sony released the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, it revolutionized the gaming platform with a slew of brand new capabilities. The new DualSense controller was a big part of why it was so well received, along with the faster load times and higher quality graphics. Its robust feel and haptic feedback make it a great choice for gamers who want a more immersive experience. Stick drift is a little issue with the DualSense, and there aren’t many real-world accessibility or customization choices.

Sony has taken note of this trend and has announced a new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense Edge, at the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live event. According to the firm, this will be their “first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller.” You may customize the controller to suit your play style, and it also has some nice visual accents. Find out everything there is to know about the DualSense Edge right here!

The DualSense Edge is identical to the standard DualSense in every respect, including the haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and built-in microphone that significantly improve the quality of many games. Wireless, it can be charged either in its carrying case or with the accompanying USB Type-C cable (for a more secure connection) while you play.

The interchangeable stick caps and back buttons set the DualSense Edge apart from the standard DualSense controller. The controller comes with three alternative stick caps (one regular, one high dome, and one low dome) so that the player can choose the grip that feels most comfortable for them. Modules on the sticks can be swapped out as needed. It’s important to note that these components will be sold independently. Again, players are given additional leeway in how they want to play thanks to the inclusion of two different types of back buttons—a half dome and a lever—each of which may be set up as any input button.

Because of the DualSense Edge’s custom mapping capabilities, players can tailor controls to their own preferences. Players can remap button inputs or disable them entirely. The controller’s thumbsticks and triggers include customizable sensitivity and dead zones, making it suitable for a wide variety of games. Improve your reflexes and aim in first-person shooters by adjusting the controls to your liking.