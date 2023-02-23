Spotify Introduces DJ, a Personalized AI Guide with Commentary

A new function dubbed “DJ” has been added to the premium versions of the Spotify service in the United States and Canada, and it promises to improve the music listening experience for those users. DJ is an intelligent music assistant that can make custom playlists and provide insight into the songs and artists it features. This new addition will provide the user with helpful information about the artist, album, or genre they are now listening to, giving the listening experience a more personal feel.

Ready for a brand-new way to listen on Spotify and connect even more deeply with the artists you love? The DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you.

The Spotify DJ feature expands on the company’s already impressive reputation for curated playlists and year-end recaps. The idea of a computer acting as a radio DJ may seem bizarre at first, but it has the potential to be a lot of fun for those who like listening to music. In order to provide more context for the music being played, Spotify’s human music editors will write the AI DJ’s comments.

Furthermore, the AI DJ’s voice comes courtesy of Sonantic, a firm Spotify bought in the summer of 2022. At the beginning, the first voice will be based on Xavier “X” Jernigan, who hosted an early morning program on Spotify. Premium users in the US and Canada are the only ones who can try out this new function while it’s still in development.

Users may activate the DJ function by tapping the DJ card in the Music Feed area of the app. With this new addition, customers will be able to enjoy a more tailored and interactive music experience, complete with selected playlists and insightful commentary. Spotify’s latest feature, DJ, demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and improvement.