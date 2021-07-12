Viber 15.6.5.1 Update Introduces Major Changes to the Community Tab

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you enjoy using Viber to keep in touch with your family or send funny GIFs to your friends, we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is now available to download and we will cover everything there is to know about it. The update sports the 15.6.5.1 version number and according to the patch notes listed by the devs, it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels.

Viber 15.6.5.1 Update

The new update for Viber is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Android users. As a result, all Viber fans who have installed the app on an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to access it right away. The only other requirement is to have access to Wi-Fi. Now, let’s check out the patch notes.

What’s New?

Viber’s developers have been promising for a long time that they are going to make major changes to the Community feature of the app. Check out the new changes and improvements below:

The new Community insights show admins, in detailed graphs and charts, how engaging their content is, membership trends, and much more.

Top Viber Features on Android and iOS

Make Free Calls in Audio and Video Messenger

Make crystal-clear audio and video calls to friends and family. A group video chat with up to 20 people is a great opportunity to see your loved ones. Enjoy completely free Viber-to-Viber video calling and chatting every day. Note that free calling is unlimited and can be used both with WiFi and mobile data.

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family, and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Group chat is a perfect free texting tool for discussing your favorite movies or sharing family events, jokes, and photos.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a text message, a photo, a sticker or a GIF, or any other file. If you enjoy chatting apps, Viber is a great alternative for the fans of SMS texting!

Call and Text with 100% Privacy

End-to-end encryption is on by default. Encrypted messaging means that texts you send make their way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. So no one, not even Viber, can read your messages.

Self-Destructing Messages

Send Disappearing Messages in your 1-on-1 chats by setting a timer for each message. Choose how long the recipient has to read your message – 10 seconds, 1 minute, and up to 1 day!

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 55,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Create your own GIFs and stickers and enjoy free international texting in more creative ways!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members!

Start your own community! Video Messenger Chat is a great opportunity to talk with an unlimited number of people. Enjoy admin controls and new conversation features in a unique live chat space.