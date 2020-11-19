Subway Surfers 2.9.2 Update- Check Out the New Character “Andy”

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Subway Surfers has been around for a long time, the mobile game has managed to stand the test of time. Subway Surfers is still one of the world’s most popular mobile games and this is all thanks to the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game are constantly improving the gameplay through a series of updates and, in fact, a brand-new software release has just arrived on Android.

Subway Surfers 2.9.2 Update

If you love playing Subway Surfers on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. A new update that sports the 2.9.2 version number is now available to download and the only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s go ahead and check out what are the improvements that the new update brings.

What’s New?

The new update for Subway Surfers comes with a bundle of new features and an exciting event. Check them out below:

The Subway Surfers World Tour continues in fresh Seattle

Level up your game with Andy, the new techie surfer

Run through hip streets and lush green forests

Beat your High Score on the Pixel Heart board

Collect Tech Robots to unlock amazing prizes in the Season Hunt

We also want to mention that the update introduces a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are aiming the improve the overall performances of the mobile game. That’s not all. Subway Surfers is also receiving a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues and speeding up the performances of the mobile game on Android.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the new 2.9.2 update for Subway Surfers is a high-priority release that all fans should download as soon as possible.