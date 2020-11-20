Pokemon GO 0.193.0 Update – Remote Raid Passes are Now Implemented

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the reasons why Pokemon GO has managed to stay at the top of Google Play Store’s “most downloaded games” list is because it receives updates on a weekly basis. The developers who are in charge of Pokemon GO are always looking for new ways to improve the gameplay experience that the mobile game has to offer and, in fact, a brand-new update is now available for download.

Pokemon GO 0.193.0 Update

The latest update for Pokemon GO is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 0.193.0 version number. Since this is an OTA release, then the only requirement that fans of the mobile game need to meet in order to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically start downloading when the game is started.

What’s New?

The question that all Pokemon GO fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the update introduces a bundle of exciting features and bug fixes that are making the AR (augmented reality) mobile game more immersive than ever. Check out the improvements in the patch notes below: