Brave Private Browser 1.5.120 Update is Taking Security to the Next Level

There are many mobile browsers that you can install on your smartphone and access a premium user experience. However, not all offer the same level of user privacy and security. If you enjoy surfing the web from your smartphone but you want to make sure that your data is safe at all times, then you can’t go wrong with Brave Private Browser.

What makes Brave Private Browser stand out from all the mobile browsers is the fact that it offers high-level user privacy and security system. You can rest assured knowing that no third-parties will be able to intercept your data when using Brave Private Browser to find information on the web.

Brave Private Browser 1.5.120 Update

The reason why Brave Private Browser is making headlines on our website today is because the developers who are in charge of it have published a brand-new update. The update features the 1.5.120 version number and it is available to download via over the air channels.

Therefore, the only thing that Brave Private Browser fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the process can be sped up by manually downloading and installing the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

How to Install APKs

If you are interested in manually downloading and installing the new update for Brave Private Browser, then the first thing that you need to do is to enable the “unknown sources” option. All that is left is to manually download the APK version of the update.

What’s New?

As previously noted, Brave Private Browser does an amazing job of protecting the user’s data from all third parties. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the latest 1.5.120 update introduces a bunch of software tweaks that are taking the security of Brave Private Browser to the next level.

Not only that, but the update also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various software issues.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Brave Private Browser’s latest update and the security improvements that it brings, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the mobile browser offers.

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning-fast web browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads, malware, and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads that track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie block

Brave Rewards

With your old web browser, you paid to browse the internet by viewing ads. Now, Brave welcomes you to the new internet. One where your time is valued, your personal data is kept private, and you actually get paid for your attention.