Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel 2.1.1 Update is Now Available for Download

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is a fun mobile game that provides players with the ultimate RPG experience on mobile. The great thing about Sword Art Online is the fact that the gameplay is improved on a weekly basis with software updates that introduce fresh and exciting features. With that said, no one should be surprised to find out that a brand-new update is available to download for the Android version of the mobile game.

Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel 2.1.1 Update

The latest update for Sword Art Online sports the 2.1.1 version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, all Sword Art Online fans who use Android-powered smartphones are eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings right away. The only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network so that the update can be downloaded without using up mobile data.

The APK Alternative

Before we go ahead and check out the improvements that the new update brings, we want to highlight that there is an alternative way to access it. The new update for Sword Art Online is also available to manually download and install in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is possible by sideloading the APK version of the update.

What’s New?

Some Sword Art Online fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features but on the bright side of things, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of software improvements and bug fixes. Thanks to the software improvements, the performances of Sword Art Online will be taken to the next level and the mobile game will run smoother than ever.

We also want to highlight that the bug fixes that Sword Art Online’s latest update introduces are quite important. The reason behind this is that the bug fixes are tackling various issues that sometimes cause the mobile game to lag or even crash! Fortunately, that is not going to happen anymore and Sword Art Online fans will get to enjoy an improved gameplay experience.

Top Features

JRPG – AN SAO ALICIZATION STORY

• A JRPG adventure where Kirito and Eugeo explore the Underworld to rescue Alice

• Battle familiar foes such as the Goblin Ugachi, Pontifex Quinella, and Emperor Vector

• Explore exclusive content unique to SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION RISING STEEL

TURN-BASED ANIME RPG BATTLES!

• Anime turn-based RPG gameplay featuring an original Spirit-based system

• Link Assault, Break, or Charge Sword Skills to effectively attack the enemy

• Wield iconic swords from the anime, such as the Blue Rose Sword, Fragrant Olive Sword, and Elucidator!

BATTLE USING POWERFUL INCARNATE SKILLS

• Turn-based JRPG battles where you charge up your gauge to devastate foes with powerful Incarnate Skills

• Link Sword Skills in a Switch Combination for even more damage

• Bring anime moves to life and deal the finishing blow with the ultimate Final Attack from your SAO party!

COLLECT SAO ALICIZATION CHARACTERS

• Collect anime characters from the SAO Alicization Story arc

• Create a party with Integrity Knights such as Eydis, Swordcraft Academy pages Ronie and Tiese and many more anime characters

SWORD ART ONLINE’S WORLDS COME TOGETHER

• Anime & manga characters from Sword Art Online, Alfheim Online, & Gun Gale Online enter Alicization

• From Asuna, Klien, Sinon, Agil, to Yuuki, many fan-favorites join this epic anime RPG adventure

• Join SAO characters you know and love to form the ultimate assault team

