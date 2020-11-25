Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes for Upcoming Update Get Revealed

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.
Even though it’s been less than a month since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched, the developers are already planning to introduce a new update. The update brings a bundle of exciting features such as the ‘80s Nuketown map that is going to be available in multiplayer. The update has yet to roll out but fortunately, we got lucky and Treyarch decided to release the full patch notes for the update. Therefore, let’s go ahead and check out all the improvements and new features that the update brings.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update
Global
- 2XP + 2WXP:
- Double XP and Double Weapon XP enabled in Multiplayer and Zombies through 10 AM PT Monday, November 30.
Multiplayer
- Maps:
- Nuketown ’84
- Added Nuketown ’84 to 6v6 map rotation in Quick Play Core and Hardcore playlists.
- Added Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist.
- Added Nuketown ’84 to Custom Games map list.
- Crossroads Strike:
- Addressed an issue in Crossroads Strike that allowed players to contest a Hardpoint and Control zone outside of the intended objective boundary.
- Nuketown ’84
- Camos
- Addressed an issue where incorrect images would show for Diamond & Gold weapon camo rewards in the After-Action Report.
- Addressed an issue where Knife camos would not progress if in the primary weapon slot.
- Stability
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination.
Zombies
- Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from attacking the player after teleporting from the Dark Aether.
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to leave the gameplay space when teleporting back from the Dark Aether.
- Addressed an issue that could cause a main quest item from timing out, causing a progression break.
- Gunsmith
- Addressed an issue that could cause the player to sometimes lose functionality at the pause menu if the Gunsmith remained open after the intro cutscene.
- Trials
- Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an incorrect Pack-a-Punch camo to appear on weapons obtained from Trials.
- UI
- Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect Revive UI to appear at the end of a match.
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
- Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Added Nuketown ’84 to the Onslaught map list.
- Added a new Onslaught Challenge with a unique Weapon Blueprint reward.